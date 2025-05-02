Argentine airline Flybondi closer to accessing Bolivian skies

Flybondi has completed all the required phases for operational approval, the DGAC confirmed

Bolivia's General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC) has authorized three new airlines to operate in the country: Argentina's budget carrier Flybondi for international routes, and local companies Andina Airlines and Go Airline for domestic flights. Flybondi has completed all required phases and is awaiting itinerary approval based on fleet availability. Andina Airlines is still in the certification process, while Go Airlines is in an earlier stage. Additionally, Arajet from the Dominican Republic is nearing authorization, only lacking the final demonstration phase.

Meanwhile, Total Logistic, a company focused on poultry transport, is also preparing to operate between Brazil and Bolivia. The DGAC anticipates the new airlines will start operations between June and November.

To obtain authorization to operate in Bolivia, airlines must go through a multi-phase process regulated by the DGAC, which commences with a formal request to the DGAC including aircraft registration, airworthiness certificates, crew licenses, and insurance policies, among other documents. After reviewing, the DGAC ensures compliance with aviation regulations and notifies the airline of the amendments needed, if any. Then comes the certification process, which includes safety inspections, operational assessments, and fleet evaluations. After that, airlines must conduct test flights to demonstrate operational capability and adherence to safety standards. Once all phases are completed, the DGAC grants authorization, and the airline’s flight itinerary is approved based on fleet availability. For international airlines, additional requirements may apply.

“Flybondi, which is international, is already authorized to operate, it has already fully completed the five phases, including the demonstration phase, its itinerary will simply be approved according to the availability of the fleet,” DGAC Director José García said. He also explained that Arajet only lacked the demonstration phase.

Andina Airlines and Go Airlines “are also subject to fleet availability; one is planning to operate with the CRJ Bombardier aircraft, which has already presented the aircraft, it just needs to complete its period,” he added.

There are currently 11 international companies operating in Bolivia: Aerolíneas Argentinas, Air Europa, Avianca Colombia, Avianca Ecuador, Copa Airlines, LATAM Chile, LATAM Peru, Gol, Aercaribe, Conviasa, and Paranair. Bolivian carriers include Boliviana de Aviación (BoA), Transporte Aéreo Militar Empresa Pública (TAM EP), Eco Jet, and Transportes Aéreos Bolivianos (TAB).