Chimney installed for Pope-electing conclave

3rd Saturday, May 2025 - 10:49 UTC Full article

Meanwhile, the Vatican's press office denied Cardinal Parolin was ill

Vatican firefighters installed a chimney on the Sistine Chapel roof for the upcoming conclave to elect Pope Francis’ successor. The chimney, connected to two stoves—one from 1939 for burning ballots and a 2005 model for chemical additives—will emit black smoke for no election, white smoke for a new pope, and yellow smoke for pre-conclave testing.

Since 2005, white smoke has been accompanied by bell ringing to avoid confusion, as past smoke colors were sometimes unclear. A Vatican media camera and lights will ensure visibility, even at night, for the global audience awaiting the “habemus Papam” announcement.

Starting next Wednesday, May 7, 133 cardinals will start the gathering behind closed doors -that is exactly what “conclave” in its Latin etymology stands for- to pick the next head of the Catholic Church.

Meanwhile, Vatican Spokesman Matteo Bruni firmly denied reports circulating Friday on some traditionalist US and Italian websites claiming that former Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin was ill. Despite the Vatican labeling the story as “fake news,” French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin reiterated the claim in an interview with Paris Match. Barbarin is known in France for having been tried for covering up sexual abuse, of which he was acquitted on appeal. He remains a controversial figure.

Parolin, a 70-year-old Italian cardinal and Vatican Secretary of State, is widely seen as a leading candidate for the papacy. His position recalls the transition from Pope John Paul II to his close aide, Joseph Ratzinger (later Pope Benedict XVI). As the Vatican's chief diplomat for most of Pope Francis' tenure, Parolin has played a key role in reform efforts and is well-known among world leaders, having spent decades in the Church’s diplomatic service.