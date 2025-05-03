Falklands’ first Loligo season, despite earlier closure, was ‘relatively good’ FIFCA and Spanish associates agree

Some of the Falklands vessels moored in Galicia. (Pic file)

The Falkland Islands Fishing Companies Association (FIFCA) and its Spanish associates said that following the early closure of the first Loligo season, (March first/27 April) given the scientific reports, and with total catches close to 38,000 tons, it was a relatively good season.

FIFCA said that “whilst the early closure of the first Loligo season – with just a few days remaining - is disappointing, we understand the reasons behind the decision it is important that we collectively protect our resources and maintain a sustainable fishery.”

The Association added, “we hope to see a positive and productive second Loligo season later this year but approach it with some trepidation following the complete cancellation of the 2024 second season”.

From Vigo, Galician associates said that given the circumstances, “the first Loligo season closure can be considered with a good grade”.

The fishing companies had agreed with Falklands Fisheries to end the first season on May second, but the date was advanced a week on scientific recommendations, and “as expected our vessels complied since it was virtually the original closure date, so we had no problem in ceasing activities four days before, with no motive for alarm,” pointed out Javier Touza, president of the Vigo fishing vessles cooperative, ARVI.

So the sixteen fishing vessels which home at Vigo and Marin ended the first season with some 38,000 tons of Loligo, some 22% less than exceptionally good years with 50,000 tons. “It is more or less what we were expecting, some 40,000 tons, and above all despite a current drop in the biomass, we believe in the recovery of the fishery, which means we can return in July for the second annual season, “added Touza. As to the smaller size of the squid which led to the earlier closure Touza did not seem much concerned since the European and Asian markets have preference for different sized squid.

Touza said he believes the fishery is currently “stabilized”, with regular catches during the first season, “no great changes”, which he underlined points out that the fishery remains in “good conditions”.

But “we must keep to the scientists’ recommendations and roadmap to help a full recovery of the fishery”.

FIFCA finally explained that while catches have been less than the 2024 first season, it had not been a poor season adding, “we hope to see a positive and productive second Loligo season later this year but approach it with some trepidation following the complete cancellation of the 2024 second season.”

Trepidation is particularly true since the fishing industry in the Falklands is estimated to have invested over 200 million dollars in the construction of several new state of art fishing vessels, and loans must be repaid.