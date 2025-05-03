Maduro ignores ruling from UN court in new attempt to take over Guyana´s Esequibo region

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in a statement underscored its historical position to not recognize the jurisdiction of the UN International Court of Justice

President of Guyana Ali accused Venezuela of violating an earlier order by planning to hold elections May 25 for a governor and other officials to administer Esequibo region.

The government of Venezuela aggressively rejected a ruling from the UN International Court of Justice ordering Caracas to refrain from holding elections for officials who supposedly would oversee the resource-rich disputed region of Esequibo in neighboring Guyana.

Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in a statement underscored its historical position to not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice and asserted that international law does not allow the body to “interfere” or “attempt to prohibit” a sovereign election.

The statement follows a day after the International Court issued the ruling at the request of Guyana, which accused Venezuela of violating an earlier order by planning to hold elections May 25 for a governor and other officials to administer Esequibo region.

Essequibo “Is an inalienable part of the Venezuelan territory and a legacy of our liberators,” according to the statement. “Its defense is a historical, constitutional, and a moral mandate that unites the entire Bolivarian Homeland. No international pressure, judicial blackmail, or foreign tribunal will make us back down from this conviction.”

The area under dispute represents two-thirds of Guyana and is rich in gold, diamonds, timber and other natural resources. It also is located close to massive offshore oil deposits, with current production averaging some 650,000 barrels per day. ExxonMobil and Chinese associates operate the impressive oil resources. Because of the oil production Guyana has one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Brazil and Caribbean states in several summits have called for dialogue and tried to refrain from any use of force. US, UK and Canada have said they are prepared to defend the small former British colony with a population of 800,000, compared to the 30 million in Venezuela (plus the seven million that fled the country because of Maduro’s dictatorship)

Maduro and his cronies resemble the Esequibo dispute with that of the Falkland Islands and Argentina’s sovereignty claims.