Massive gold reserve found in Argentine province of Salta

5th Monday, May 2025 - 10:51 UTC

They were originally looking for copper

A massive gold reserve exceeding 11 million ounces was discovered in the Argentine province of Salta, at the Lindero project, 260 km from the territory's capital. Initially targeted for copper, the site revealed a deposit with 84 million tons of material at 0.6 grams per ton, making it one of South America’s most significant finds. The project, leveraging existing infrastructure, is driving economic growth through job creation, construction, and logistics.

Gold’s role in technology, from electronics to solar energy, enhances the finding's strategic value, positioning Argentina as a key player in the global precious metals market, with other projects in provinces such as San Juan and Catamarca.

The Salta discovery is already transforming the region economically, with advanced extraction operations underway, backed by international investments and existing infrastructure.

The company in charge of the Salta project has already started exploitation with state-of-the-art machinery and international investment support. In addition to the mining sector, the finding is expected to result in construction, transportation, logistics services, and employment progress as development is projected to bloom in solar energy, next-generation batteries, and advanced connectivity devices.

As the technological transition progresses, mineral resources gain increasing geopolitical value, it was also explained.

In San Juan, the Lunahuasi project is focused on minerals such as copper and gold. It is attracting the attention of investors due to its geological potential, while the La Coipita initiative is advancing in studies to consolidate its viability as a large-scale project. Both reinforce the importance of San Juan as a key mining pole in the country.

In Salta, the Organullo project is positioned as a promising initiative in the exploration of gold and other precious metals. Activities in this region underscore the interest of mining companies to diversify their operations and take advantage of the resources of the province, known for its geological wealth.

In Catamarca, the MARA copper project, one of the most relevant in the country, plans to adhere to the Incentives Regime for Large Investments (RIGI), which could facilitate its financing and development. MARA combines the Agua Rica and Alumbrera deposits. Therefore, it is projected to generate thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in exports.

Mining underscores Argentina's potential to become a regional leader in copper, gold, and lithium. It also highlights the importance of policies such as RIGI in attracting investment, with eight projects having already applied for adhesion for investments exceeding US$ 7.838 billion in Salta (4 projects: Pastos Grandes, Sal de Oro, Sal de Vida, and Taca Taca); San Juan (3 projects: Gualcamayo, Filo del Sol, and Josemaría), and Catamarca (1 project: , Hombre Muerto Oeste).