Carney tells Trump Canada not for sale

6th Tuesday, May 2025 - 20:16 UTC Full article

Some places like Buckingham Palace are simply not for sale, Carney told Trump. “Never say never,” the Republican leader replied

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met US President Donald Trump Tuesday in Washington to discuss bilateral ties amid a trade war sparked by tariffs on Canadian goods. Carney firmly told Trump his country was “not for sale,” but the Republican leader replied it was wiser to “never say never.” He insisted that Canada joining the Union as its 51st State would be a “wonderful marriage” with benefits like lower taxes and military protection for Canadians.

The meeting remained largely cordial, with Trump praising Carney and emphasizing friendship between the nations. However, Trump insisted U.S. tariffs would continue, claiming Washington was subsidizing US$ 200 billion annually to Ottawa. Carney emphasized Canada’s sovereignty and interest in cooperation, while, in the meantime, it has retaliated with tariffs on US$ 30 billion of US goods.

The Republican has been insisting for months that Canada should join the United States as its 51st state, something that Carney, winner of the recent Canadian elections, has categorically ruled out.

“As you know from the real estate market, there are some places that are never for sale. We're sitting on one of those right now. And Buckingham Palace that you visited as well,” the Canadian prime minister explained. “That's true,” Trump responded while insisting that his country does not need Canadian automobiles or oil. “We want to make the cars, we have a huge abundance of energy, more than any other country,” the Republican leader underlined.

“It takes two to tango,” noted Trump, who added that Carney had nothing to offer to make him go any easier on the tariffs. “It's just the way it is,” he added while underscoring how suppressing the border between the two countries would result in tax benefits for Canadian consumers. “We don't need their Cars, we don't need their Energy, we don't need their Lumber, we don't need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain. They, on the other hand, need EVERYTHING from us!” went on Trump, who had repeatedly referred to Carney's predecessor Justin Trudeau as “Governor.”

“When you look at that beautiful formation [on a map] when it's together - I'm a very artistic person - but when I looked at that, I said, 'That's the way it was meant to be,'” Trump said, also admitting that he would not be discussing these options with anyone that is not interested.