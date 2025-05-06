FCDO picks successor for BA Embassy

6th Tuesday, May 2025 - 19:35 UTC Full article

Cairns is knowledgeable in Middle East Affairs

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) announced Friday through a statement that Mr David Cairns has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Argentine Republic in succession to Mrs Kirsty Hayes, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Cairns will take up his appointment in September this year.

Created in 2020 through the merger of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the Department for International Development (DFID), the FCDO is the UK government department responsible for foreign affairs, international development, and diplomatic relations.

Cairns has served as British Ambassador to Sweden and the Director for the Nordic Baltic Region within the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

His diplomatic career began in 1993, and he has held various roles, including Second Secretary Commercial in Japan and Head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Section in Geneva.

The future head of the Buenos Aires mission is knowledgeable in Middle East affairs, including Gaza and the West Bank. His resumé includes the following achievements:

Full name: David Seldon Cairns

Date Role 2019 to present Equinor, Vice President

2015 to 2019 Stockholm, Her Majesty’s Ambassador and Director of Nordic Baltic Network

2010 to 2014 FCO, Director, Estates, Security, Corporate Services

2006 to 2010 Tokyo, Director of Trade and Investment

2002 to 2006 Geneva, First Secretary WTO

2000 to 2002 FCO, Private Secretary to Baronesses Scotland and Amos

1999 to 2000 FCO, EU Directorate. Head of Public Diplomacy

1995 to 1998 Tokyo, Second Secretary Commercial

1993 to 1994 FCO, Security Policy Department

1993 Joined FCO

