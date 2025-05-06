Growth reported in Uruguay's foreign trade

6th Tuesday, May 2025 - 10:49 UTC Full article

Meanwhile, Uruguay's INE showed a slight decline in inflation

Uruguay's foreign trade showed growth in April 2025, with exports increasing by 4% compared to the same period last year, a Uruguay XXI study released in Montevideo Monday showed. Total exports for the month reached US$ 1.033 billion, while cumulative exports from January to April amounted to US$ 3.92 billion, also marking a 4% year-on-year increase.

Meat remained the leading export sector (US$ 226 million), followed by Cellulose (US$ 187 million), Dairy products (US$ 64 million), Beverage concentrate (US$ 63 million), and Wheat (US$ 51 million).

Five markets accounted for 72% of total exports: 1. Brazil (19%, US$ 196 million); 2. China (18%, US$ 186 million); 3. United States (16%, US$ 165 million); 4. European Union (15%, US$ 155 million); and 5. Argentina (4%, US$ 41 million).

By 2024, services exports represented 30% of Uruguay’s total foreign sales, totaling US$ 6.948 billion. Non-traditional services (software, logistics, medical tourism, consulting) accounted for 55% of services exports (US$ 3.873 billion), while Traditional Services (transport, tourism) made up 45% (US$ 3.075 billion).

While Uruguay continues to rely on traditional items like meat and cellulose, the growing importance of technology-driven services is reshaping the country's model. However, further investment is needed to solidify the country as a global player in service-based exports.

Meanwhile, inflation in April slightly decreased to 5.36% from 5.67% the previous month, with a monthly consumer price index (CPI) variation of 0.32%, according to National Statistics Institute (INE) data released Monday.

The sectors with the highest impact were food and non-alcoholic beverages (up 0.78%, driven by increases in meats like buttock +3.57%, sheep meat +9.49%, and chicken +3.51–3.98%, as well as dairy/eggs +1.30%, vegetables like bell peppers +45.93% and tomatoes +43.06%, but declines in pork -2.55%, lemons -14.51%, and lettuce -28.47%), clothing and footwear (up 2.30% due to autumn-winter season demand, with women’s clothing +4.69% and footwear +3.07%), and transport (down 0.27%, with lower diesel -1.47% and airfare -2.49%).

Other changes include a 0.27% rise in restaurants and accommodation (restaurants +0.54%, hotels -6.74%) and a 0.36% increase in insurance and financial services (e.g., automobile insurance +0.60%).