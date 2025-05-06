Peña highlights Paraguay's stability at economic forum in Los Angeles

6th Tuesday, May 2025 - 10:30 UTC Full article

Peña is rounding up his month-long US tour on Tuesday

During his appearance at the Milken Institute Global Forum in Los Angeles, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña highlighted his country's stability, openness, and commitment to inclusive development. The major global economic event acknowledged Paraguay’s dedication to democracy, peace, and combating terrorism.

In addition, Peña met with Shannon K. O'Neil from the Council on Foreign Relations to discuss Paraguay’s strategic opportunities, including nearshoring, friendshoring, and its role as a regional industrial and logistics hub, supported by projects like the Waterway and Bioceanic Route. “Paraguay is moving towards its consolidation as a regional industrial and logistics hub. With works such as the Waterway and the Bioceanic Route, we are connecting the country with the world and generating new development opportunities for all Paraguayans,” Peña wrote on social media.

He also discussed security, international cooperation, and strategic investments with US Presidential Envoy Richard Grenell, the same official who brokered the release of US prisoners with Nicolás Maduro's regime in Caracas earlier this year.

Grennell and the Colorado leader reviewed Paraguay’s potential as a regional development center due to its stability and economic openness. “It is always a pleasure to meet allies with a vision for the future,” the South American leader pointed out.

Peña and Grenell “agreed on the opportunity Paraguay has to become a strategic development center in the region, highlighting its stability, economic openness, and logistic potential.”

The Paraguayan President has been touring the US since March 26 and is expected to conclude his foreign relations mission on Tuesday, when he will return to Asunción. He then plans to attend the enthronization of the next Pope to be elected in the conclave starting Wednesday.