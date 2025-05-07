Asylum-seekers at Argentina's Embassy extracted from Venezuela

7th Wednesday, May 2025 - 10:28 UTC Full article

Rubio said all five refugees were on US soil

Venezuelan opposition leaders Pedro Urruchurtu, Humberto Villalobos, Claudia Macero, Omar González, and Magalí Meda, who had been under asylum at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas since March 20, 2024, have left Venezuela, it was reported Tuesday.

The group of María Corina Machado aides was extracted in a secret operation involving US and Italian governments, with safe-conducts granted by the Chavista regime after negotiations. Tuesday's move was described as an “impeccable and epic” operation by Machado and a “precise rescue” by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Argentine Government of President Javier Milei celebrated the outcome and thanked Rubio, while emphasizing ongoing efforts to free Argentine Border Guard Non-Commissioned Officer Nahuel Gallo, who has been detained for months in Venezuela.

“The five are out of Venezuela and in complete safety, although not all of them are in the same countries,” it was explained about the five people wanted by Venezuelan Prosecutors for the alleged crimes of treason and conspiracy. However, according to Rubio, all five were on US soil.

“My recognition and infinite gratitude to all those who made it possible. We are going to free each one of our 900 heroes imprisoned by this tyranny,” Machado posted on social media. “And with Freedom, will come the irreversible change to a Venezuela of Prosperity, Justice and Peace!”, she added.

“The U.S. welcomes the successful rescue of all hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentine Embassy in Caracas,” Rubio wrote on X. “We extend our gratitude to all the personnel involved in this operation and to our partners who helped secure the safe release of these Venezuelan heroes,” he further noted.

During their stay in the diplomatic mission, the five refugees were systematically deprived of electricity, food, and other basic services. When Argentina and Venezuela broke up all diplomatic ties following Milei's recognition of opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia as President-elect, Brazil assumed custody of the premises.

“We will continue working strongly in cooperation with our allies to achieve the release of the Argentine gendarme Nahuel Gallo, illegally kidnapped by the Venezuelan dictatorship. His freedom is a priority for this Government and we will not stop until it is achieved,” the Office of the Argentine President (OPRA) said in a statement.

Six people had originally applied for asylum at the Argentine mission. But in December, Fernando Martínez Mottola left the embassy on his own volition with his health noticeably deteriorated. He died in Caracas on Feb. 26.