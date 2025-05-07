Brazil tackling famine crisis by suspending fraudulent benefits

Some 4.1 million fraudulent benefits have been canceled, saving Brazil R$ 34 billion (US$ 5.9 billion) annually, Dias explained

Brazilian Minister of Development and Social Assistance Wellington Dias highlighted Wednesday that his country, one of the world's leading food producers, was beginning to overcome its famine problem affecting over 33 million people. He made those remarks during the Bom Dia Ministro broadcast show on the State-run EBC station.

“Even though we are the 10th largest economic power and one of the largest food producers in the world, we have a shameful situation, 33.1 million Brazilians suffering from hunger and a very high level of poverty,” the minister noted.

He added that when he took over, besides seeking a solution for this emergency, it was necessary to ensure that income transfer programs, such as Bolsa Família, the Continuous Benefit, and others, could reach those needing them.

Through joint work with the Comptroller General of the Union, the Federal Police, and other bodies of the National Auditing Network, a large number of irregularities were worked out.

”People took up, very seriously, a new unified registry with a lot of technology, artificial intelligence, and, mainly, with the work of the federal network, we canceled 4.1 million benefits with fraud or irregularities. According to the Union Court of Auditors, in a study it carried out, we saved R$ 34 billion (US$ 5.9 billion) per year,“ Dias explained. Brazilians have also been encouraged to report any possible misdeed to the 121 line.

”With these changes we are making, [people] are going back to work,“ the minister also pointed out. In addition, the ”First Step“ program seeks to reach 1 million low-income people, the official noted. ”The idea is to hit the hand and pull the situation below the poverty line, to lead to the condition of overcoming poverty and to the middle class,” Dias underscored. In this regard, entrepreneurs nationwide play a key role.

The program is carried out by the partnership of states, the Federal District, municipalities, civil society, and public and private institutions, which can provide training services, technical and managerial assistance, and connect people to jobs.

Financial institutions may also participate through microcredit operations. So far, over R$ 3.1 billion (US$ 0.54 billion) has already been made available in nearly 193,000 operations. (Source: Agencia Brasil)