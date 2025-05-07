Friedrich Merz becomes Germany's new Chancellor

In the second round, Merz got 325 votes, thus surpassing the 316 minimum requirement

Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was elected Chancellor of Germany on Tuesday after the second round of Bundestag voting, in which he was given 325 endorsements (thus surpassing the 316 minimum requirement), with 289 rejections and one abstention. No prospective chancellor in post-war Germany had previously failed the first vote after securing a coalition agreement.

Merz’s election came after urgent behind-the-scenes negotiations and adjustments to parliamentary procedures, ensuring a second vote could take place. Four factions reached an agreement to modify the process and prevent delays, highlighting the deep divisions within Germany’s political landscape.

The new CDU-SPD coalition pledged to continue supporting Ukraine and increasing military spending. Opposition, mainly from left-wing and Green parties, criticized Merz’s initial failure as a “historic defeat.”

Meanwhile, the euroskeptic right-wing Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) populist force has consolidated its might within local politics, particularly in the East, by clinching second place. The AfD’s growing influence, stable voter base, and controversies such as alleged ties to Russia coupled with its Nazi rhetoric continue to fuel debates about a potential party ban, though experts warn of democratic risks.

In May 2025, German intelligence officially labeled AfD as a confirmed right-wing extremist party. AfD is suing against this classification, calling it an attack on democracy. There is an ongoing debate about banning AfD. About half of Germans support a ban, while most consider it extremist. Experts warn that banning it could backfire and increase its appeal.

The AfD entered the Bundestag in 2017 with 12.6% of the vote, becoming the third-largest party. In 2021, its support dropped slightly to 10.3% but remained in parliament. By 2025, it had reportedly become the second-largest party, marking its biggest success yet.

AfD’s voter base consists mostly of men, with the majority between 35 and 59 years old. It is much stronger in East Germany than in the West. Many voters support AfD out of conviction rather than protest, with migration being their top concern. The party’s far-right label is not a problem for most of its supporters as long as they agree with its policies.

The party focuses on strict immigration control, calling for tougher border policies, abolishing family reunification, and advocating for “remigration.” It also supports Germany leaving the EU, rejects climate change measures, promotes conservative family values, and opposes feminism.