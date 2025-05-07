Milei adjusts Yacyretá tariff ahead of new operating agreement

Milei adjusted the price of Yacyretá electricity to US$ 28 per megawatt hour (MWh) from the previous US$ 17

Argentine President Javier Milei signed Decree No. 303/2025, authorizing a new Operating Agreement for the Yacyretá Hydroelectric Power Plant, a binational entity co-owned by Argentina and Paraguay. The agreement sets a tariff increase from US$17 to US$28 per megawatt-hour (MWh) to optimize supply, ensure financial stability, and support technological modernization

The measure complies with the 1973 Yacyretá Treaty, maintaining equal energy rights and co-ownership, with provisions for coordinated energy withdrawal and economic compensation for unused energy. The tariff hike, celebrated by Paraguay’s Yacyretá head Luis Benítez, addresses financial crises, enables budget predictability, and supports projects like Aña Cuá.

Milei thus cleared the Economy Ministry's Energy and Mining Coordination Secretariat to sign a new Operating Agreement of the Yacyretá Hydroelectric Power Plant, together with Paraguay's National Electricity Administration (ANDE) of Paraguay and the Yacyretá Binational Entity (EBY) establishing a technical and predictable scheme for the use of the energy generated in the Power Plant.

The future agreement is to abide by the principle of equal participation stipulated in the 1973 Yacyretá Treaty. The technical, economic, and legal conditions are governed by the fundamental principles of the Treaty, including: Co-ownership of the hydroelectric power plant; the right of each Party to 50% of the energy generated, and the possibility of transferring unused energy, with the corresponding economic compensation.

“The Yacyretá Binational Entity values this step as part of the technical and energy cooperation process between Paraguay and Argentina, reaffirming its commitment to continue working in favor of regional integration, sustainable development and the mutual benefit of both countries,” the EBY said in a statement.