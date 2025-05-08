Argentine Senate gives thumbs down to Clean Record bill

Di Tullio claimed the bill had CFK's name on it

Argentina's Senate rejected the “Clean Record” bill barring individuals convicted on appeal of serious crimes from running for public office, with 36 votes in favor and 35 against, falling one vote short of the required 37 for approval.

The bill, supported by President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) and former President Mauricio Macri's Propuesta Republicana (PRO), was regarded by the opposition as an attempt to keep former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) from future elections.

Wednesday's outcome sparked strong reactions from Milei’s administration, including Spokesperson Manuel Adorni and Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, who insisted Kirchnerism was protecting corruption. “Kirchnerism blocking Ficha Limpia. Kirchnerism voting corruption,” Adorni argued.

“It is Kirchnerism or freedom. On one side, those who cover up and celebrate the corrupt. On the other side, those of us who put our chest out to defend Clean Record [are] tired of being robbed,” Bullrich underlined. “We will not allow them to advance,” she went on.

The measure, already in force in nine provinces, was also caught in political tensions, including LLA-PRO rivalries in Buenos Aires elections and negotiations around other legislative issues.

Kirchnerite Senator Juliana Di Tullio argued that the bill had an unwritten name on it (CFK's) and added that such a law was unnecessary given current Penal Code provisions rendering convicted criminals automatically ineligible for office, so long as the chain of appeals has been exhausted.

On the other hand, those favoring the project claimed it would increase institutional transparency and deliver a message to society.

Independent Misiones Senators Sonia Rojas Decut and Carlos Arce from the provincial Frente de la Concordia sided with Kirchnerism to keep the bill from passing. The Senate had already thwarted Milei's two proposals to fill Supreme Court vacancies with Ariel Lijo and Manuel García Mansilla.

In the meantime, the President faces a Congressional inquiry into the $LIBRA cryptofiasco.

The Clean Record bill had already been approved by the Lower House, but now cannot be reviewed until the next Legislature.

“President Javier G. Milei abhors the attitude of senators who have chosen to defend their personal interests over the demands of the people they claim to represent,” the Office of the President (OPRA) said on X.

“This decision reflects once again the attitude of a political class that, as already demonstrated with the rejection of the nominees proposed by the President of the Nation for the Supreme Court of Justice, puts its economic interests and judicial protection before the needs of the Argentine people,” it went on. “The Senate of the Nation consolidates once again as the refuge of the Argentine political caste.”