Brazil’s new World Map sparks debate: A southern perspective on global geography

8th Thursday, May 2025 - 15:20 UTC Full article

Brazil has launched a new world map that places the South American nation at the center of the world, challenging traditional Eurocentric perspectives. Released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the map is part of the country’s updated Geographical Atlas, emphasizing Brazil's prominence in global affairs.

“This is not just a map—it’s a statement,” said João Silva, a geography professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. “By placing Brazil at the center, it challenges the traditional idea that Europe and North America are the focal points of global geopolitics.”

The new map has sparked a mix of reactions. Supporters argue that it offers a fresh perspective, highlighting the importance of the Global South. Critics, however, accuse the government of politicizing cartography.

In a social media post, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended the map, stating, “The Earth is round. Our perspective matters.”

The map also highlights Brazil’s membership in international blocs like BRICS and Mercosur, reinforcing its diplomatic alliances.

The new map is available in digital format and can be purchased through the IBGE’s official website. It is part of a broader educational effort, with the updated Geographical Atlas now accessible to students across the country.

“We wanted to show the world from a different angle,” said Maria Santos, director of IBGE’s cartography division. “It’s about expanding our perspective and embracing a multipolar world.”