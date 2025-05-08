Falkland Islands commemorates 80th Anniversary of VE Day with tributes and events

The Falkland Islands marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day today, joining global commemorations to honor those who served and sacrificed during the Second World War. VE Day, which signifies the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945, is recognized as a powerful symbol of hope, unity, and resilience against tyranny.

In a public statement, the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly emphasized the islands' significant contributions to the Allied war effort. “From a population of just over 2,300, 150 men and women from the Falklands joined uniformed services, medical services, and supported the war effort in various capacities,” the statement read. The Falkland Islands Government also funded the purchase of ten Spitfires, with one more acquired through community fundraising—each aircraft proudly bore the Falkland Islands name.

Commemorations began with a visit to Mr. William May, one of the last surviving members of the Falkland Islands Defence Force (FIDF) who served during the war. Mr. May received plaques from the Falkland Islands Government and the FIDF in recognition of his service. MLA Gavin Short, Commanding Officer of the FIDF Dan Biggs, and Second in Command Trevor Law participated in the presentation.

Reflecting on the anniversary, the statement emphasized the enduring importance of the values defended during the war—democracy, self-determination, human rights, and the rule of law. “These principles remain at the heart of our society and our identity,” it stated.

The day’s events will continue with a celebration at the Historic Dockyard Museum at 8 p.m., featuring 1940s music, a choir performance, and a tribute ceremony. At 9:20 p.m., a two-minute silence will honor those who lost their lives in WWII, marked by a saluting gun on Victory Green. A beacon will be lit at 9:30 p.m., in coordination with others across the Commonwealth.