New German Chancellor wants EU-Mercosur deal expedited

8th Thursday, May 2025 - 10:55 UTC Full article

Germany's newly appointed Chancellor Friedrich Merz traveled on his first day in office to Paris and Warsaw to further push for European unity. With French President Emmanuel Macron he discussed bilateral ties, European security, US trade tariffs, and the Ukraine conflict. He also supported the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, despite France's reservations due to environmental concerns.

Merz expressed his wish that the European Union (EU) - Southern Common Market (Mercosur) agreement be ratified and implemented “quickly.” However, Macron insisted that, as it stands, it is “impossible” for Paris to sign it. Macron also pointed out that his country's support hinged on protecting European traders, mirroring the EU trade deal with Canada.

The German head of Government also advocated for Washington's continued involvement in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), while Macron favored increased military budgets. However, he remained ambiguous on supplying Ukraine with cruise missiles. “We will cover Ukraine’s needs,” said Macron, “but talk as little as possible about it,” Macron noted.

In addition, both leaders criticized Israel's Gaza blockade, stressing humanitarian obligations.

“We want to advance trade policy in Europe. It is not a national competence, but a European one,” Merz stressed. He also warned that “the war in Ukraine will not end without greater political and military involvement of the United States.”

“As Europeans, we are ready to contribute, but we know that we need the Americans in the future,” Merz also noted. “I say this clearly to American partners every time I have the opportunity to talk to them. We want the U.S. to remain engaged, also in NATO,” Merz further argued.

In Warsaw, Merz met Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to review migration and border control issues as well as the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia. Poland expressed skepticism about Germany's tightened border measures, with Tusk warning against undermining the Schengen area.

Merz proposed a new German-Polish friendship treaty to repair relations strained under his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, while navigating Poland's agenda regarding WWII reparations as Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki keeps stirring anti-German sentiment.

“A federal government led by me will end the speechlessness with Warsaw from day one,” Merz had announced during his campaign. Poland's embassy in Berlin has already expressed criticism of the stricter border controls announced by Merz.

Merz wants to put German-Polish relations on a new footing with a friendship agreement to be concluded on the 35th anniversary of the 1991 Neighborhood Treaty, on June 17, 2026.

After his distant rapport with Scholz, Macron and Merz seemed to connect differently during the post-talks press conference.