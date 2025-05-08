Vatican: First round of voting results in black fumata

Non-Italian speaking cardinals slowed down matters Wednesday

The first vote of the 2025 conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor on Wednesday ended in black smoke at 9 pm local time. According to local media, a delay was caused by a 45-minute meditation by Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa and the inexperience of many non-Italian-speaking cardinals. Over 45,000 faithful were waiting for it in St. Peter's Square.

The conclave, the most diverse in history with cardinals from 70 countries, will continue Thursday with four votes—two in the morning and two in the afternoon.

Black smoke signals no pope, while white smoke and the “Habemus Papam” announcement will mark the election. The cardinals, sworn to secrecy, will remain isolated, with voting resuming after morning Mass and Lauds, and two smoke signals expected daily until a two-thirds majority (89 votes) is reached.

Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin remains the frontrunner, according to betting sites, with Francis Prevost, Jean-Marc Aveline, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Matteo Zuppi, and Angel Fernandez Artime also joining the list of contenders.

If, after 24 scrutinies, a consensus cannot be reached, the cardinals can decide on a new procedure, always maintaining a simple majority as a requirement.

The election is announced by the traditional fumata: white if there is a new pope, black if not. Once the new pope accepts the result, he must choose his papal name.

The official announcement is made from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica, where the protodeacon declares “Habemus Papam”. Subsequently, the 267th head of the Catholic Church would offer a speech and blessing to the gathered faithful. The new pope's election follows Francis's death on April 21.