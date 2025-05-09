Falklands: Film on life in the Islands during the Second World War

On the 80th anniversary of VE Day, watch our short film reflecting on life in the Falklands during The Second World War.

From the service of Islanders’ serving at home abroad to the experience of the 11th Battalion, West Yorkshire Regiment stationed in the Islands from 1942 to 1944.

Featuring contributions from experts at the Falkland Islands Museum & National Trust and the York Army Museum, alongside personal recollections of service with the Allies, our film offers a vivid insight into the Falklands’ extraordinary wartime experience during The Second World War.