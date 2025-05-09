Falklands launches public consultation on Economic Development Strategy

Fisheries, Tourism and Agriculture are the pillars of the Falkland Islands’ economy

The Falkland Islands Government is asking the public on their views ahead of the development of a new Economic Development Strategy (EDS) for the Falkland Islands.

The strategy, which is due to run until 2040, will set out the long-term vision for the Falkland Islands economy, identifying opportunities for growth and development as well as risks that may hamper progress and require mitigation.

To support the development of the strategy, residents are being asked for their input through an online survey and discussion events, which will focus on the following areas:

• Views on the current economy – strengths to be built upon, challenges to be dealt with.

• Ideas for the future – New and existing opportunities to support growth in the economy as well as risks to be addressed.

• Hopes and concerns for a changing economy.

The survey takes no more than ten minutes to complete, and the feedback will help us build upon a period of engagement with the business community and other key stakeholders.

The consultation will run until Sunday 8th June and the following public meetings will take place across the Islands for those who wish to attend:

East Falkland

• Goose Green, Thursday 15th May, at 12:00.

Stanley

• Chamber of Commerce, Thursday 22nd May at 17:00.

• Chamber of Commerce, Monday 26th May at 13:30.

West Falkland

• Fox Bay, Social Club, Monday 19th May at 17:00.

• Port Howard, Maria Motel, Tuesday 20th May at 17:00.

If you have any further queries on the development of the strategy please contact Senior Policy Advisor, Matt Daniel, at Mdaniel@sec.gov.fk. Further information can be found at www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations