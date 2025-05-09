Lula and Russia's Victory Day celebrations

From Moscow Lula will be traveling to Beijing (Pic REUTERS)

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva had a special seat in Moscow's civil-military parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. The event, known as Victory Day, marks the unconditional surrender of the Germans in 1945.

Lula has been in Russia since Friday at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, with whom he was to hold a bilateral meeting. According to the Palácio do Planalto, Lula's participation in the main ceremony at the Red Square would be followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

The agenda continues with lunch offered by Putin at the Kremlin Palace. Lula and Putin are expected to announce the deepening of the two countries' partnership and the signing of agreements on science and technology.

Also Friday, Lula will hold a bilateral meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico and offer a dinner at the Brazilian Embassy in Moscow. Lula is accompanied by First Lady Janja da Silva and by a retinue of ministers and authorities, including Senate Speaker Davi Alcolumbre.

Lula would then leave for Beijing, to participate in the summit between China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) on May 12 and 13. On the bilateral front with China, Lula is expected to sign at least 16 agreements. (Source: Agencia Brasil)