Milei describes his planned stage show at the Berlin Wall

10th Saturday, May 2025 - 10:21 UTC Full article

“My voluptuous blondes are going to be dressed as statues of freedom and everything,” Milei rambled on during a broadcast show

During his appearance at the streaming show of die-hard Libertarian Daniel Parisini -known on social networks as Fat Dan (Gordo Dan)- Argentine President Javier Milei suggested staging a “Trial of Capitalism” by the Berlin Wall, with proceeds benefiting the Garrahan Pediatrics Hospital in Buenos Aires.

“We have to rehearse and everything. We are also managing the authorization to do it at the Berlin Wall. We are going to use my popularity for something, for a charity,” Milei also pointed out.

In the nearly six-hour broadcast event, Milei described himself as the defense lawyer for capitalism, alongside a cast including Diego Sucalesca as a prosecutor, with “voluptuous blondes dressed as statues of freedom.”

Sucalesca is an Argentine journalist, actor, and humorist who has recently been appointed as the Director of the Argentine Agency for Investment and International Trade (Agencia Argentina de Inversiones y Comercio Internacional). He has starred alongside the now president in the play El Consultorio de Milei, a humorous take on Argentina’s economic history.

During the show, Milei also doubled down on his attacks against newspeople, while praising the late Pope Francis’ fiscal policies. He described the former Archbishop of Buenos Aires as a Mileist, given his Vatican budget cuts. “Let's see, zero deficit. He cut expenses like crazy, he put the accounts in order, he chainsawed like crazy! He was a recalcitrant orthodox,” Milei argued.

Also this week, when Cardinal Robert Prevost was chosen as the new Pope, Milei posted an artificial intelligence image of a lion (“león” in Spanish) dressed up as the new head of the Catholic Church. The Chicago-born clergyman picked Leo (“León” in Spanish) as his papal name. The image was that of the same lion Milei used several times to represent his alleged fight against corruption and State overspending. “The forces of heaven have decided,” suggested the always mystical Milei.

The broadcast event, attended by Spokesman Manuel Adorni, was criticized for its length, inflammatory rhetoric, and Milei’s contradictory stance on the hospital his government has been accused of neglecting.

Adorni is LLA's main candidate for the May 18 elections in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA), when he will be seeking a seat on the national capital's Legislature.