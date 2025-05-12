Argentina: No major changes in provincial elections, but LLA growing slowly

12th Monday, May 2025 - 10:24 UTC Full article

Surprisingly, Milei's LLA prevailed in the city of Salta

The Governors of the Argentine provinces of Salta, Jujuy, Chaco, and San Luis were consolidating their grip on the local legislatures following Sunday's elections. However, President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA), a relatively new political formation, was making significant progress in some districts amid poor turnout. A key index of the country's political reshaping is expected at next Sunday's elections in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA).

Governor Gustavo Saenz of Salta saw his party win 11 of the 12 senators and 20 of the 30 deputies at stake, while LLA won one senator and 9 provincial deputies. The Frente Liberal Salteño won one provincial deputy. The Peronist Frente Justicialista Salteño did not obtain any seats. Surprisingly enough, LLA prevailed in the city of Salta.

In Chaco, the alliance between LLA and the local ruling party gave candidate Julio Ferro 45.26% of the votes, more than ten points ahead of the Peronist Jorge Capitanich's 33.49% and Atlanto Houncheruk's 11.29%. Capitanich is a former federal Congressman, Chaco Governor, and Mayor of Resistencia, the province's capital, whose connections with obscure deeds surfaced over the years. With these results, of the 16 seats at stake, 8 would go to the ruling party, 6 to Capitanich's front, and 2 to dissident Peronists.

In San Luis, Governor Claudio Poggi's front thrashed former Governor Alberto Rodríguez Saá's alliance, with 47% of the vote against 26.11%.

Meanwhile, slow vote counting in Jujuy showed the governor's Frente Jujuy Crece with 39%, followed by LLA with 19% and the Peronists with 11%. However, there were over 60% of polling stations yet to be reviewed.

“We are going to continue working and making efforts for this State that we are carrying out with a responsible administration model, with financial balance, without forgetting the people,” Governor Carlos Sadir said.