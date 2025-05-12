Colombia grants asylum to former Panamanian President Martinelli

Martinelli had been sheltering at the Nicaraguan Embassy for over a year

Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014), sentenced to over 10 years in prison for money laundering and bribery in the Odebrecht case, was granted political asylum by Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday.

Bogotá justified its decision based on the “pro persona principle,” humanist customs, and international asylum conventions of 1928 and 1933. Martinelli, who had been residing in the Nicaraguan Embassy in Panama City as a refugee since February 2024, was granted a safe conduct for his departure.

He thanked Nicaragua’s leaders, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, for sheltering him. Martinelli claims the charges against him stem from political persecution.

In July 2023, Martinelli was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years and 8 months in prison. He claimed the prosecution had no evidence to support the charges against him, which were politically motivated.

Earlier this year, Panama had extended Martinelli's safe-conduct to stay at the Nicaraguan Embassy. Initially, he had been granted a safe-conduct on March 27, valid until midnight on March 31, following Nicaragua’s decision to offer him asylum. However, confusion arose when Panama requested an Interpol red notice against him, which was turned down as inappropriate.

In this scenario, Nicaragua accused Panama of setting a “trap” or “ambush” and suspended Martinelli’s planned departure on March 31, demanding clarification. The Nicaraguan Sandinista Administration accused Panama of seeking to cause an international conflict.

Martinelli, 73, was also convicted of purchasing media outlets with public funds in addition to money laundering.