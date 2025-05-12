Death of Bolivian national unveils xenophobic practices in Argentina

12th Monday, May 2025 - 10:58 UTC Full article

Flores was driving under the influence and angered locals after crashing into a business

Last week's death in Ezpeleta on he southern outskirts of Buenos Aires of 36-year-old Bolivian builder Richard Flores Mercado has sparked a diplomatic controversy between the two countries as the circumstances of the case would indicate a hate crime by reason of nationality.

While driving under the influence, Flores crashed his vehicle into a sidewalk, hitting a sign and greengrocer crates, leading to a confrontation with neighbors and shopkeepers who used xenophobic remarks against him in a scene that went viral on video.

Flores was hit by angered locals who rendered him unconscious. Later on, he left on his own recognition but was found dead in his home hanging by a cable, with the autopsy citing mechanical asphyxia and acute respiratory failure. Police noted his history of alcohol addiction.

“He was hanging by the neck with a cable and the other end to some window bars, with no vital signs,” police sources were also quoted as saying.

The Bolivian Embassy said Flores Mercado's death took place in “xenophobic circumstances” and called for “a thorough and transparent investigation to clarify this event, punish those responsible and adopt preventive measures.”

In addition, the Bolivian community staged protests claiming racism. Community leaders such as Iber Mamani underscored the role of hate speech in fueling such violence.

The Bolivian government is assisting the victim's family through its Viceconsulate in La Plata.

“What we know is that he would have had an incident with his vehicle, then he would have suffered some aggressions that are seen in the videos that have circulated on social networks and died in circumstances that should be clarified,” Bolivian Deputy Minister of Consular Management Fernando Pérez said about the May 3 events.