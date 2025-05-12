Falklands and Antarctica in the World Longest 301-Day Cruise scheduled 2027

12th Monday, May 2025 - 10:56 UTC Full article

Prices for Oceanview Villas start at just US$ 38,799, or under US$ 129 per day per person (double occupancy).

The longest 301-day world voyage across five continents and over 100 countries will be launched in November 2027 points out the Residential cruise line Villa Vie Residences.

The journey will travel through from the dense jungles of the Amazon to the remote expanse of Antarctica, featuring a legendary crossing through the Panama Canal, rare landings in the Falkland Islands and Easter Island and journeys to Greenland’s icy frontier.

“In our eighth month of sailing with full-time Residents, we're proud to introduce our boldest adventure yet,” said Kathy Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residences. “World Uncharted embodies how far we've come—and just how far we're going.”

In contrast to traditional world cruises that hurry from port to port, Villa Vie Odyssey is designed for deeper immersion. With stays of up to five days in many destinations, residents can dive into local culture, cuisine and community.

Onboard, the experience is tailored for long-term living: a business center with high-speed Starlink internet, including laundry and housekeeping services, and a welcoming atmosphere where neighbors become family.

“This is not a cruise. It's a lifestyle,” said Mikael Petterson, Founder and Chairman. “World Uncharted is a journey where new friendships are forged in every port where neighbors become family in an ever-moving floating community.”

Prices for Oceanview Villas start at just US$ 38,799, or under US$ 129 per day per person (double occupancy). Fares include all meals, accommodations, housekeeping, laundry, high-speed internet and beer and wine with meals. With the Friends & Family program, residents can invite loved ones onboard with guest stays at just US$ 129 per day.

The Villa Vie Odyssey is currently sailing its North American segment, with an extended Alaska season planned before continuing to Japan.