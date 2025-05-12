Lula kicking off Beijing tour with meetings with businesspeople

Lula is to sign at least 16 agreements with China this week

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is to meet Monday with executives from two major Chinese companies. Later in the day, he is to hold an encounter with representatives from the health sector and sign a series of agreements before closing the Brazil-China seminar. He is currently in Beijing on an official visit to strengthen business ties.

According to the Planalto Palace, Lula will meet Monday with the CEOs of two large Chinese companies. The first meeting will be with Lei Zhang, from Envision Energy, which produces wind energy turbines. Next, Lula will receive Cheng Fubo, from Norinco, an industrial corporation that operates in the defense, automotive, machinery manufacturing, chemicals, and electronics sectors, among others.

These meetings will take place throughout the morning at the hotel where Lula is staying.

On Monday afternoon, Lula will continue his business agenda by taking part in a meeting with representatives of companies in the health sector, followed by the signing of agreements.

After that, the Brazilian president will take part in the closing ceremony of the Brazil-China seminar, which brings together entrepreneurs from both countries.

On Tuesday, Lula is to appear at the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) Summit with Chinese government leaders.

Then he will meet with Chinese authorities, such as Zhao Leji, Speaker of the Standing Committee of the National People's Assembly, followed by an encounter with Prime Minister Li Qiang before an extended meeting with President Xi Jinping at the Great People's Palace, when at least 16 agreements between the two countries are expected to be signed.

Lula, first lady Janja da Silva and an entourage of several ministers arrived in China on Saturday from Russia's 80th anniversary ceremony of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, ending the Second World War in Europe.

The South American leader is due back in Brazil on Wednesday (Source: Agencia Brasil).