South Georgia, Expressions of Interest for the time charter of a UK-Flagged Fisheries Patrol Vessel

12th Monday, May 2025 - 10:25 UTC Full article

Pharos SG is the current Fisheries Patrol Vessel

The Government of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) is seeking expressions of interest for the Time Charter of a UK-flagged Fisheries Patrol Vessel (FPV).

The FPV will act in a multi-purpose role engaging primarily in patrol and fisheries protection, with additional responsibilities related to transportation, security and scientific tasks within the Scotia Sea region of the Southern Ocean, with 8-10 port calls per year in Stanley, Falkland Islands.

The anticipated charter period is for TEN (10) years firm plus FIVE (5) x ONE (1) year options or FIFTEEN (15) years firm, with a target delivery date on or before Wednesday 31 May 2028, in the Falkland Islands. The contract will be an amended BIMCO Supply time 2017 Charter Party.

Interested parties should email offshore.london@braemar.com for more information.

Please note that in issuing this PIN, GSGSSI is not committing to any procurement related to this notice.