How Cruise Ships Are Becoming Floating Casinos for Travelers

We all know that cruise ships have turned into floating hotels, and just like modern resorts, they have their very own casino. It’s a great way to have interesting things on the boat that allow passengers to kill time during a lengthy voyage.

However, cruise ship gambling rooms provide laid-back gaming thrills in an environment that strongly resembles Vegas, and here we'll discuss how maritime companies managed to achieve this.

The Growth of Casino Cruises

Top cruise companies are spending a lot more to improve gaming facilities. For example, Princess Cruises has opened the largest casino in its fleet on the new Sun Princess, which contains 227 slots and many other table games within 9000 square feet of space. Carnival Corporation also started the use of novel jackpot systems on 50 of its vessels, which have previously paid out more than $5 million.

Casinos on cruises have become a trend in high-end entertainment.

How Cruise Ship Casinos Operate

First off, games and gambling terminals that you see in regular casinos are also available here. Just like in retail establishments, they have professional dealers and use unsealed decks that guarantee integrity. As for slot machines, they come from certified manufacturers and are installed in accordance with local RTP regulations.

Legal Aspects of Onboard Gambling

Onboard cruise ship activities combining gambling and navigation are regulated by the maritime law of the country and the flag state. The cruise ship's flag state regulatory authority grants jurisdiction over international waters. The cruise ship must observe the gambling laws of the country while docked or staying within 12 nautical miles of its coastline, which most often anchor in metropolitan harbors.

What Games Can You Play At Sea?

Like land-based casinos, cruise ship casinos offer a great variety of popular games. This means that you will find the same atmosphere and rules that exist in the casinos. Here are some of the best games to enjoy while cruising on a ship:

Slots. You will find different themed, classic, and jackpot slot machines on almost all the ships.

Blackjack. This game is offered in all cruise casinos with varying wagering limits at different tables.

Poker. Many cruise ships offer Texas Hold'em and even host some poker tournaments.

Roulette. This spinning wheel game is a passenger favorite and is available in both European and American versions.

Baccarat. An elegant game to many, and it is offered on most ships to the delight of new gamers and veterans.

Why Travelers Love Floating Casinos

The most obvious answer is fun and entertainment, which makes the whole trip more eventful. But there’s more. The casinos on cruises have some benefits, such as no taxation on winnings while in international waters. For high rollers who are travelling from the US or other countries where winnings are taxed, this is a big deal. Finally, it is a great area to socialize and mingle, which again is great if the journey lasts for several days.

Tips for First-Time Cruise Gamblers

These are the five tips that can help you make the most of your cruise ship gambling experience:

- Know the Schedule: A Casino on a cruise isn’t open 24/7; they usually operate late at night.

- Check Minimum Bets: Each Table has different betting limits. Start at the lowest table and consider moving to tougher ones.

- Join Loyalty Programs: The casinos associated with cruise lines also offer loyalty cards. Regular gamblers are frequently rewarded with free beverages or discounts on future bookings, which can offer great value.

- Control Your Spending: You are on your vacation, so don’t spend all of your funds before you leave the boat. In fact, you should always set spending or loss limits while you gamble and stick to them.

- Check the Payouts: Read through the different games to inform yourself on their payout structures to ensure you make the correct betting decisions.

- Don’t gamble under the influence: If you are drinking, then you should avoid betting. It’s easy for your judgment to become clouded, and you might start making reckless decisions.

It’s important to play in moderation, take advantage of cruise amenities, and have a good time.