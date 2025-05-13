International aviation agency rules Moscow was behind downing of Flight MH17

Moscow is expected to pay reparations for its actions

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) ruled Tuesday that Russia was responsible for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, killing all 298 people on board. Although victims included Britons, Belgians, and Malaysians, 196 stemmed from the Netherlands.

The United Nations' (UN) body found that the twin-engined Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down by a Russian-made BUK missile over Ukraine’s Donbas region, controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

The ICAO also highlighted that Russia violated international air law by failing to refrain from using weapons against civil aircraft.

The ruling followed a case brought by Australia and the Netherlands, which lost 38 and 196 citizens, respectively. Both nations welcomed the decision as a step toward justice, demanding that Russia accept responsibility and make reparations.

A 2022 Dutch court had previously convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian rebel in absentia for murder, sentencing them to life, though they remain free due to non-extradition.

A Joint Investigation Team suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the missile transfer, but evidence was insufficient for prosecution. Moscow has denied any involvement.

The ICAO determined after multiple written submissions and oral hearings that the two countries' filings were “well-founded in fact and law.”

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong spoke on X of a “historic case” against Russia. “We remain unwavering in our commitment to the pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability for the victims and their loved ones,” she wrote.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said the ruling proved that “states cannot violate international law with impunity.”