US-Israeli hostage released by Hamas

13th Tuesday, May 2025 - 09:17 UTC Full article

Alexander was handed over to the ICRC and would go through a medical checkup before rejoining his family

The pro-Palestine terrorist organization Hamas Monday released 21-year-old US-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander after 19 months of captivity in Gaza, following the Oct. 7, 2023, raids resulting in the kidnapping of 251 people and the deaths of 1,200 others.

The release was facilitated by direct US-Hamas talks and mediated by Qatar and Egypt, with Alexander handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Khan Younis and transferred to Israeli authorities at Re'im military base.

Alexander underwent medical evaluations and reunited with his family in Tel Aviv. The release is seen as a step toward ceasefire negotiations, with 58 hostages still in Gaza, of whom only 20 are believed to still be alive.

Hamas cited the release as part of efforts to secure aid and a ceasefire, while Israel continues military operations.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the release of “the last living American hostage” and congratulated “his wonderful parents, family, and friends.”

“I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators -- Qatar and Egypt -- to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully, this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that his country “embraced” Alexander, and emphasized that the Israeli government “is committed to the return of all hostages and missing persons, both living and fallen,” and vowed to “act tirelessly until they all return home.”

“The medical teams and hospital staff are well prepared to provide all necessary medical, psychological, and rehabilitation care for Alexander, as well as to support his family and to address other needs that may arise,” Israeli Health Ministry Spokeswoman Shira Solomon said in a statement.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, said that the release of “the Zionist soldier holding American citizenship” was part of ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire, open the border crossings, and allow aid and relief to reach the Gaza Strip. Hamas also urged President Trump “to end this brutal war waged by the war criminal Netanyahu against children, women, and unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

On Monday, Trump embarked on a Middle East tour to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.