CFK's would-be assassin convicted in child pornography case

14th Wednesday, May 2025 - 12:33 UTC Full article

Sabag Montiel tried to shoot CFK on Sept. 1, 2022, but his pistol jammed

Fernando Sabag Montiel, the main suspect in the assassination attempt against then Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) in September 2022, Tuesday clinched a plea deal with the prosecution in an unrelated child pornopraphy case for which he was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months in jail.

Judge Julia Correa validated the arrangement between the defendant and the Specialized Prosecution Unit for Computer Crimes and Contraventions (UFEDyCI) for possession and distribution of child sexual exploitation material involving minors under 13 years of age.

Investigators found a memory card with 17 images and 102 videos of child sexual exploitation during Sabag Montiel’s arrest for the assassination attempt. He was also proven to have shared such material via Instagram at least three times.

The case was based on data retrieved from his reset phone, including email accounts and Telegram groups, in addition to reports from the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) linking his mobile device to pedophile material distribution.

Sabag Montiel had a prior 1-year suspended sentence for possessing someone else’s ID. The new sentence was unified with this prior conviction.

“In the City of Buenos Aires, there is no margin for impunity in crimes against the integrity of children and adolescents,” said Attorney General Juan Bautista Mahiques.

He also highlighted the work of the UFEDyCI under Prosecutor Daniela Dupuy, gathering “compelling evidence in a case of enormous gravity.”

Sabag Montiel tried t oshoot CFK on Sept. 1, 2022, but his Argentine-manufactured Bersa pistol jammed.