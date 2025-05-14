Falklands Consolidated Fisheries Trust awards applications close 31st May

Eimear Smith and Mark McLeod recently completed their courses to be able to provide climbing instruction to the community.

The Falkland Islands Consolidated Fisheries Ltd., over the past five years has made 23 awards assisting individuals in further education and training, which in the long-term will benefit the Falklands community.

The Trust is currently funding a range of activities from doctors to marine science and sport, and the Trust 2025 awards will be closing on 31 May 13, 2025 and application forms are available contacting SHARON.ADMINPR@CFL.CO.FK. In 2024 six awards were delivered.

The Trust is governed by a Board of Trustees who consider all applications objectively, although it should be noted that preference is given to those who hold Falkland Islands status and have attempted to obtain funding from available public sources such as the

Community Development SchemeConsolidated Fisheries Ltd is a fishing company based in Stanley, Falkland Islands. It is fully owned within the Islands, and has been active in the toothfish industry since 1994.

Among last year beneficiaries are Eimear Smith and Mark McLeod who recently completed their courses to be able to provide climbing instruction to the community. This is fast growing activity in the Falklands and with the NSC building well under construction now, their qualifications are timely.

Eimear recently reported that the CFL Trust funding had enabled her to complete her Climbing Wall Instructor Assessment through Mountain Training and HeadonOut and she had qualified as Climbing Wall Instructor for teaching and supervising in climbing gyms and artificial walls independently throughout the UK and Ireland.

She explained that while competent climbers can teach and supervise in gyms and walls with in-house training, the CWI qualification allows her to teach top rope with groups independent of the wall itself and is an extra marker of competency in safety and teaching at climbing walls.

Mark McCleod also completed his training for the Climbing Wall Instructor qualification, and after a consolidation period and shadowing of instructors, will be able to take the assessment.

Eimear said “We gathered lots of skills and ideas that can be transferred, applied and considered in the Falkland Islands. We also connected with other climbers and instructors keen to visit the Falkland Islands, both to climb and offer relevant climbing and instructor trainings.”

Finally, if you think The CFL Charitable Trust could help you and in turn help community, email Sharon.adminpr@cfl or call 22277 for an application form.