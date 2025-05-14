UK Ambassador to Argentina visits Falklands Office in London

Ambassador David Cairns and FIGO Representative Richard Hyslop

UK’s recently appointed ambassador to Argentina, David Cairns visited the Falkland Islands Government Office in London where he met with Representative Richard Hyslop and other staff from FIGO.

Mr. Hyslop said he had a really constructive discussion with Ambassador Cairns, and is “looking forward to working with him in his new role”.

According to the Foreign Office Mr. Cairns has been appointed in succession to Mrs. Kathy Hayes, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Mr Cairns will take up his appointment during September 2025.

Mr. Cairns since 2019 has been working as Vice President for Equinor, the Norwegian multinational energy company. Previously he was involved as Director of Nordic Baltic in Stockholm, Tokyo, Geneva, normally in trade and investment issues. He joined the FCO in 1993.