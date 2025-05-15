China lifts visa requirements for nationals of various South American countries

The measure will be implemented starting June 1 for one year on a trial basis

China will implement a visa-free policy for citizens of Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Uruguay from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, on a trial basis, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian confirmed Thursday.

The measure will allow holders of ordinary passports from these countries to enter China without a visa for business, tourism, family visits, exchanges, or transit, with a stay limit of 30 days. Brazil, Argentina, and Chile are among the five largest economies in the region.

“We welcome more foreign friends to make good use of China's visa exemption and facilitation policies to visit China more frequently,” Lin said, noting that China will adhere to high-level opening up and introduce more measures to further facilitate personnel exchanges with other countries.

The policy aims to boost personnel exchanges and strengthen ties with Latin America, aligning these countries with many European and Asian nations already benefiting from similar visa exemptions. Since last year, citizens of most European countries, as well as those of neighboring Japan and South Korea, do not need a visa to travel to China.

The announcement follows a high-level forum in Beijing, where President Xi Jinping pledged increased investments and a US$ 9 billion credit line for Latin America and the Caribbean.