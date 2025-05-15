King Charles III mourns Mujica's passing

King Charles III wrote a message to the Uruguayan people and former President José Mujica's family expressing his solidarity in these times of mourning. Mujica died on Tuesday aged 89, after battling esophageal cancer.

“It is with great sadness that I learnt about the passing of former President José Alberto 'Pepe' Mujica Cordano,” the monarch said in a statement relayed by the British Embassy in Montevideo.

“He was a committed public servant, [who] dedicated his life to serve the Uruguayan people. His dedication was admired by many,” he added.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Mujica's family and with the Uruguayan people,” concluded the monarch in Spanish.

“I joined the thousands of Uruguayans who today paid tribute to former President José Mujica,” British Ambassador Mal Green posted on X. “I deeply regret the passing of former President José Mujica, a leader admired in Uruguay and around the world for his commitment to his ideals and his dedication to improving the living conditions of the less fortunate. My sincere condolences to his wife, family, and colleagues,” he also mentioned.

The diplomatic mission in the Uruguayan capital also relayed a statement in English by Baroness Jenny Chapman, Britain's Minister of State for International Development, Latin America, and the Caribbean in the UK government: “Former President Mujica was a unique leader and a committed champion of social justice. His passing marks a significant moment for Uruguay - I offer my condolences to his family and the friends he leaves behind.”