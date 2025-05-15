World leaders pay tribute to José Mujica, remembering his legacy of humility

Photo: Sebastián Astorga

World leaders from across Latin America and beyond have paid tribute to former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica, who passed away at the age of 89, remembering him as a global symbol of humility, social justice, and unwavering principles.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a close friend of Mujica, highlighted how his influence extended beyond Uruguay. “The greatness of Mujica transcended borders. His words were a true song of unity and fraternity for Latin America, and his understanding of the world will continue to guide social and political movements striving for equality,” Lula wrote on X.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro echoed a quote from Mujica himself: “I will die happy for having lived according to what I believed.”

Chilean President Gabriel Boric shared his admiration for Mujica’s steadfast commitment to social change. “You left behind an unquenchable hope that things can be done better, ‘step by step, so we don’t fall off the cliff,’ as you used to tell us. As long as our hearts beat and there is injustice in the world, it is worth fighting,” Boric said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum described Mujica as a global example of wisdom, thoughtfulness, and simplicity, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez remarked that Mujica “believed, fought, and lived for a better world.” For Sánchez, politics “make sense when lived like that, from the heart.”

Honduran President Xiomara Castro called Mujica “a friend of the revolution, humble and consistent,” while Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo remembered him as “an example of humility and greatness” whose words remain “a legacy, a furrow, and a hope.”

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña praised Mujica as a man faithful to his ideals and a tireless advocate of Latin American integration.

From Argentina, former President Cristina Fernández stated that Latin America was saying goodbye to “a great man who dedicated his life to activism and his country.” Her successor Alberto Fernández called Mujica “an example of a politics that avoids triviality,” adding, “Without being one, he was the best of Christians.”

Bolivian President Luis Arce paid tribute to Mujica as “a beacon of hope, humility, and the struggle for social justice,” while former Bolivian President Evo Morales remembered Mujica’s wise advice and his commitment to the vision of a united Latin America.

Messages of condolence also came from beyond Latin America. The Chinese government recognized Mujica as “a beloved leader of the Uruguayan people and a cherished friend of the Chinese people,” who made significant contributions to the bilateral relationship.

Peru’s presidency expressed “deep sorrow” to the people of Uruguay, describing Mujica as “an honorable public servant and a model of fidelity to his principles.”

Mujica’s passing has sparked an outpouring of emotion across the world, with leaders highlighting his legacy as a voice for the poor, a defender of justice, and an unwavering advocate of simplicity and sincerity in politics.