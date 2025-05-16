Argentina: former Ministry of Women's “ideological” programs terminated

Argentina's Libertarian Government has closed 13 ideologically-oriented programs from the former Ministry of Women, Genders, and Diversities, to reduce public spending, Justice Minister Mariano Cúneo Libarona explained. These mechanisms were in force between 2020 and 2023 during the administration of Alberto Fernández's administration. The new decision will result in substantial savings to the country's coffers.

Among the initiatives interrupted is the so-called MenstruAR one, providing menstrual cups and sustainable products to promote menstrual health and environmental care. Other terminated programs focused on gender equality, diversity training, support for gender-based violence victims and the promotion of transgender individuals' rights. Critics warn that the closures may hinder access to basic rights and gender equity, especially in underprivileged areas.

President Javier Milei also intends to dismantle the Undersecretariat against Gender Violence and review other state structures for efficiency.

“We eliminated 13 ideological programs created by Kirchnerism, financed by all Argentines, among which was the unusual 'MenstrAR',” Cúneo Libarona posted on X. “Eliminating these absurd wastes will save” millions, which will become available “to the good Argentines,” he added. “None of the 13 programs, created between 2020 and 2023, had verifiable evidence of real impact, evaluation credits or control of results,” he insisted.

“The closure of these ideological programs is in line with the commitment we made together with President Javier Milei to reduce the state, reduce public spending, and give more freedom to Argentines,” the Minister also pointed out.

The Government's decision was published in the latest issue of the Official Gazette. The plan is to be implemented jointly with local municipalities, the authorities also highlighted.

While Cúneo Libarona has referred to gender, sexual diversity, and gender violence issues as a “big business” used as an “extortive weapon,” the opposition claims that several of these initiatives reached vulnerable populations and played a role in providing access to basic rights.