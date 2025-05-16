Falklands Government Budget announcement delayed until July

Gilbert House, the offices where the elected members of the Legislative Assembly meet

The Legislative Assembly wishes to inform the public that the announcement of the Falkland Islands Government Budget for the 2025/26 financial year, originally scheduled for 3 June 2025, has been postponed.

Following the Budget Select Committee process, Members of the Legislative Assembly were not collectively satisfied with the final outcome as presented. In recognition of the importance of ensuring a budget that reflects shared priorities and delivers effectively for the people of the Falkland Islands, the Assembly has agreed to take additional time to reach a consensus.

To enable this, adjustments have been made to the meeting schedule, and it is now anticipated that the budget will be formally announced in early July. The Falkland Islands Government will continue to operate on a business-as-usual basis under the existing financial arrangements until the new budget is approved.

We thank the public and stakeholders for their understanding and patience, as we work to deliver a budget that supports the continued prosperity, stability and development of our Islands.