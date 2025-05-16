Peña highlights Paraguay's booming present at FIFA Congress

Paraguayan President Santiago Peña highlighted his country's economic, social, and cultural growth, which -he claimed- was the fastest in the region over the past 35 years. He made those remarks Thursday during the 75th FIFA Congress held in Asunción.

Peña also underscored Paraguay's macroeconomic stability and reduced poverty while noting football's role as a public policy tool to combat drug addiction, violence, and crime by promoting teamwork and keeping children off the streets.

The Colorado leader also described Paraguay as a rising global sports hub and Asunción as the South American capital of the game.

“There is no human activity that moves what football moves,” Peña stressed. “It's not just football, it was never just football,” he added. “Football takes children off the streets, keeps them away from drugs and crime,” he argued.

“Paraguay is experiencing a unique economic, social, and cultural boom. We are the country in this part of the world that has grown the most in the last 35 years [as] many people came out of poverty,” said Peña. “We are ready to be a true world sports center,” he also pledged.

”In this FIFA Congress today here in Asunción, Paraguay, there are more countries represented than in the United Nations (UN) Congress itself,“ he also pointed out. ”Football is the greatest thing that humanity has,” Peña insisted.

South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) President Alejandro Domínguez -also a Paraguayan national- advocated for inclusivity in the 2030 World Cup after his suggestion to expand the tournament from 48 to 64 teams.

The 2030 World Cup, primarily hosted by Spain, Morocco, and Portugal, will feature opening matches in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay to mark the tournament's first 100 years.

The congress, attended by delegates from 210 of FIFA’s 211 member associations, was delayed due to FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s prior engagements in Saudi Arabia and Qatar alongside US President Donald Trump.