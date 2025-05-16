Universidad Austral study finds Argentina's population to be ageing

16th Friday, May 2025 - 22:11 UTC Full article

Argentina's fertility rate is below replacement values

A study by the Universidad Austral’s Human Development Observatory, based on data from Argentina's National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec), showed significant demographic shifts in the South American country, with the number of births dropping by 40% since 2014.

It was one of the steepest declines in Latin America. As of the 2022 census, 57% of households have no children under 18, compared to 44% in 1991, while households with children decreased from 56% to 43% over the same period.

Single-person households have risen to 25% from 13% in 1991, and single-parent households, predominantly led by women, have increased, with 80% now female-headed compared to over 50% from 1991 to 2010.

In addition, households with adults over 65 grew from 25% to 35%, and the population over 85 rose from 1.5% to 11.8%.

These trends, driven by economic, social, and global factors, indicate an aging population with fewer children, which raises concerns about Argentina’s future societal structure.

The results were released this week in the framework of the International Family Day. According to the United Nations (UN), this date seeks to “raise awareness about the fundamental role of families in the education of children from early childhood, and the learning opportunities that exist for boys and girls and young people.”

In other words, Argentina's fertility rate is below replacement values, most likely due to the ever-recurring economic crisis. However, economic crises in the past had not yielded these demographics. The Universidad Austral also noted that this phenomenon has been observed in other countries, and even in nations without economic crises, such as Switzerland or Austria.

The increase in life expectancy and the growth of single-parent households led to wondering whether childlessness is solely an economic issue or if there are other factors at play.

Researchers also highlighted the increase in people aged 85 and over. The percentage of those aged 65 and over went up from 5.0 to 10.4 between 1970 and 2022.