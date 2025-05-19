Bird flu: Brazil could resume chicken exports in 28 days, says Minister Fávaro

If in 28 days there are no more cases, we can once again be bird-flu free, Fávaro explained

Brazil could resume chicken meat exports in 28 days if no new cases of avian influenza are reported, Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro told reporters Monday. He also pointed out that strict containment measures were in place following last week's outbreak.

“The important thing is that we block and trace everything that has come out of this farm. By rendering all this production unusable, we greatly reduce the risk of new cases. It really does. Once this is done, the 28-day deadline is met, which is the cycle of this virus,” said Fávaro.

“If, in 28 days, there are no more cases, we can, with peace of mind, based on science, tell the market and the buyers that we will once again be free of bird flu. Brazil is once again free of bird flu,” he added.

Last Friday, Brazil confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAI) in a commercial poultry farm in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The minister also stressed that, even with the resumption of the bird flu-free status, the normalization of chicken meat exports should occur gradually. “It doesn't mean that all markets will open up immediately. Many people will ask questions. And that's normal,” he admitted, noting that “28 days is the scientific deadline that extinguishes the risk of a cycle perpetuating itself. If there are no new cases, we can safely say that Brazil is back to avian flu-free status. Certainly, those who restricted the whole of Brazil will probably reduce it to Rio Grande do Sul or Montenegro and then gradually return to normalcy.”

Fávaro also told reporters that China was on the verge of buying chicken meat from Rio Grande do Sul again, after suspending imports of the product last year because of a case of Newcastle Disease in a commercial farm in the state.

“China was on the verge of buying from Rio Grande do Sul again, because they were satisfied. In fact, on President Lula's mission to China last week, the GACC [the Chinese government's customs agency] gave signals that it was satisfied with all the reports provided on Newcastle and was probably going to lift the restrictions even on Rio Grande do Sul,” said the minister. “Unfortunately, the restriction has now come for another reason,” he added.

According to the Agriculture and Livestock Ministry, last week's HPAI outbreak was the first detected in a commercial poultry system in the country. The agency also explained that the disease is not transmitted through the consumption of meat or eggs.

”The Brazilian and world population can rest assured about the safety of inspected products, and there is no restriction on their consumption. The risk of human infection by the avian influenza virus is low and mostly occurs among caretakers or professionals who have intense contact with infected birds (live or dead).”

Since the announcement, China, the European Union (EU), and Argentina have suspended imports of Brazilian chicken meat, initially for 60 days, regardless of what part of the country the chicken stemmed from, even though the outbreak was limited to a specific region. (Source: Agencia Brasil)