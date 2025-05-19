Falklands war MV Atlantic Conveyor at Cunard’s War Memorial in Liverpool

19th Monday, May 2025 - 08:53 UTC Full article

The Atlantic Conveyor Memorial in the Falkland Islands

The Liverpool-registered MV Atlantic Conveyor, 43 years ago, during the Falklands War was hit by two Exocet missiles, and Cunard’s War Memorial in front of the Cunard Building will be updated with the addition of the numerals “1982” to commemorate the loss.

MV Atlantic Conveyor sank off the Falkland Islands in 25 May 1982, the loss of twelve lives, including 6 Cunard crew members led by Captain Ian North, who died in the attack. She was the British Merchant Navy first loss since World War II.

At the time the ship was requisitioned to join the South Atlantic Task Force, Cunard was part of a consortium operating the ACL fleet of container ships and MV Atlantic Conveyor was transporting much needed Harriers jet fighters, helicopters, engines and other precious supplies

Cunard has extended an invitation to attend the re-dedication service at 2:45 PM Sunday 25 May at Cunard Building, Canadian Boulevard, Liverpool.

The Service is being led by Liverpool Parish Church in conjunction with the Lord Mayor of Liverpool’s Office with support from Cunard and Grimaldi Liverpool Agency.

The Re-dedication Service marks the start of a series of events at Liverpool between 25 and 27 May to mark the 185th Anniversary of Cunard’s first sailing from the Mersey in 1840.

Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, returns to Liverpool for the first time since she was named at Pier Head and dedicated to the city last June, and is due alongside at Liverpool Cruise Terminal at 12noon on Bank Holiday Monday 26 May where she will remain overnight until the evening Tuesday 27 May.