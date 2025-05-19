ICC Chief Prosecutor on leave pending sexual misconduct probe

“My decision is driven by a deep and unwavering commitment to the credibility of our office,” Khan said

International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has temporarily stepped down pending a UN investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, including coercing a female aide into a sexual relationship and non-consensual groping.

“I have made the considered decision to take leave,” he said in a letter. “My decision is driven by a deep and unwavering commitment to the credibility of our office and the court, and to safeguard the integrity of the process and fairness to all involved,” he added.

Khan denies the accusations, which were reported to the ICC's watchdog in May 2024, shortly before he sought arrest warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders. Khan “communicated his decision to take leave until the end” of an external investigation being carried by the Office of Internal Oversight Services, the U.N. internal watchdog, the ICC said in a statement.

The investigation, conducted by the UN's Office of Internal Oversight Services, is nearing completion. Khan's deputy prosecutors are managing his office during his leave.

Women's rights groups and NGOs have welcomed the move, stating it protects the ICC’s credibility. “In any other professional setting, someone facing such serious allegations would have been expected to step down months ago,” said Eimear Shine, a spokesperson for The Hague-based Women’s Initiatives for Gender Justice.

The court's work continues despite US sanctions on Khan over the Israel warrants, which some claim were motivated by the allegations and aimed at shifting Western sentiment against Israel. “The cases and investigations have been carried out by professionals,” ICC's Danya Chaikel argued. Khan's attorneys insist he has not resigned and remains committed to the ICC's integrity.