Leon XIV formally starts his papacy with mass at St Peter's Square

19th Monday, May 2025 - 07:56 UTC Full article

The new Pope holds dual US-Peruvian citizenship

Pope Leo XIV was inaugurated Sunday in a mass attended by some 100,000 people in St. Peter's Square. The 69-year-old Robert Francis Prevost, formerly a cardinal and missionary in Peru, received the fisherman’s ring and pallium, symbolizing his role as a “fisher of men.” Prevost holds dual US and Peruvian citizenship. These countries were represented by Vice President JD Vance and President Dina Boluarte, respectively. Among the 150 countries sending dignitaries were Brazil and Paraguay.

In his sermon, Leo XIV called for a united Catholic Church. He also criticized an economic model that exploits resources and marginalizes the poor, which was interpreted as a message against US President Donald Trump's policies. Prevost, a moderate aiming to bridge reformist and conservative factions, aligns with his predecessor, Pope Francis' focus on the underprivileged.

Leo XIV expressed humility, acknowledging internal Church tensions over issues such as sexual morality and women's roles, while emphasizing unity.

Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin personally delivered a letter from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva inviting Pope Leo XIV over to the COP30 climate conference in Belém, in the State of Pará. In the note, Lula also acknowledged the upcoming bicentennial of diplomatic relations between Brazil and the Holy See in 2026. COP30, an annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, will bring together global leaders, scientists, and civil society representatives to discuss climate action.

During his visit to the Vatican, Alckmin emphasized the Pope’s role in promoting peace and expressed hope for humanity. He also met with Brazilian cardinals and the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations at Brazil’s embassy in the Vatican.

Meanwhile, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña and First Lady Leticia Ocampos briefly and cordially greeted Pope Leo XIV after his enthronement. Peña expressed the Paraguayan people's devotion to the Virgin of Caacupé and invited the Pope to visit Paraguay, to which Leo XIV responded warmly, suggesting collaboration.

Peña had been heavily criticized for not attending Francis' funeral last month due to an 11-day US trip.