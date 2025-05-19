UN Special Committee meets in Timor, ahead of the C24 in June in New York

19th Monday, May 2025 - 07:33 UTC Full article

Ambassador Menissa Rambally of Saint Lucia will chair the seminar, guiding discussions and ensuring that the objectives are met.

The Special Committee on Decolonization is set to convene the Pacific Regional Seminar in Dili, Timor-Leste, from May 21 to 23, 2025. This event is part of the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism, which spans from 2021 to 2030.

The seminar will focus on the theme “Pathways to a sustainable future — advancing socioeconomic and cultural development of the Non-Self-Governing Territories.” The outcomes of this seminar will be reviewed during the Special Committee’s substantive session in June, where recommendations will be forwarded to the General Assembly.

The Pacific Regional Seminar is organized by the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples, commonly referred to as the Special Committee of 24 or “C-24.” This gathering aims to address the ongoing challenges faced by Non-Self-Governing Territories and to promote their development. Participants will include representatives from various regions, United Nations Member States, administering Powers, civil society, and experts in the field. The seminar will provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders to explore sustainable development pathways.

Ambassador Menissa Rambally of Saint Lucia will chair the seminar, guiding discussions and ensuring that the objectives are met. The seminar will invite a diverse group of participants, including members of the Special Committee, representatives from administering Powers, and experts from various fields. This inclusive approach aims to foster a comprehensive understanding of the issues at hand and to develop actionable recommendations for advancing the socioeconomic and cultural development of the Non-Self-Governing Territories.

Following the seminar, the Special Committee will evaluate the conclusions and recommendations during its substantive session scheduled for June 9 to 20. These findings will then be transmitted to the General Assembly for further consideration. In preparation for the seminar, the annual Secretariat working papers on each Non-Self-Governing Territory will be made available on the United Nations and Decolonization website, providing essential background information and context for participants. This ongoing documentation supports the committee’s mission to eradicate colonialism and promote self-governance for all territories involved.