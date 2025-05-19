US Embassy in Asunción offers sizeable reward for info regarding Hezbollah's activities in the area

19th Monday, May 2025 - 18:47 UTC Full article

Masliyah thanked Paraguay for designating Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah, and Hamas as terrorist organizations

The United States' Embassy in Asunción announced Monday that a reward of up to US$ 10 million was available to anyone supplying information on Hezbollah's financial networks in the Tri-Border (Paraguay-Brazil-Argentina) area.

”The U.S. Department of State's Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program, administered by the Diplomatic Security Service, offers a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of the terrorist organization Hezbollah's financing mechanisms. As part of this offer, RFJ requests information on Hezbollah's financial networks in the Tri-Border Area between Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay,“ the document stated.

”In the Tri-Border Area, Hezbollah financiers and facilitators generate revenue for the terrorist organization through illicit activities such as money laundering, drug trafficking, coal and oil smuggling, illegal diamond trade, goods smuggling—including cash, cigarettes, and luxury goods—document forgery, and counterfeiting U.S. dollars. They also earn income from commercial activities throughout Latin America, such as construction, the import and export of goods, and the sale of real estate,“ it went on.

”Rewards may be awarded for information leading to the identification and dismantling of: A source of revenue for Hezbollah or its primary financial facilitation mechanisms; Hezbollah donors or financial facilitators; Financial institutions or currency exchanges that facilitate Hezbollah transactions; Companies or investments owned or controlled by Hezbollah or its financial facilitators; Front companies involved in the international acquisition of dual-use technology on behalf of Hezbollah; and criminal schemes involving Hezbollah members or sympathizers that generate economic benefits for the organization,“ the diplomatic mission further noted.

”Hezbollah is a terrorist organization based in Lebanon that receives arms, training, and funding from Iran, which was designated a state sponsor of terrorism by the Secretary of State in 1984. Hezbollah generates approximately US$ 1 billion annually through a combination of direct financial support from Iran, international business and investment, donor networks, corruption, and money laundering activities,” it was also explained.

The Department of State designated Hezbollah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) in October 1997 under the Immigration and Nationality Act, and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in October 2001 under Executive Order 13224.

Last week, US Chargé d'Affairs in Asunción Amir Masliyah conveyed to Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano a note from Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanking President Santiago Peña for his firm decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah, and Hamas as terrorist organizations.