Argentine FM holds meeting with Pope Leo XIV

20th Tuesday, May 2025 - 10:35 UTC Full article

Pope Leo XIV “said he wanted to come” to Argentina, Werthein explained

Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein met Monday with Pope Leo XIV on his first official day as pontiff, discussing President Javier Milei's upcoming visit to the Vatican in the coming weeks.

Alongside Human Capital Minister Sandra Pettovello, Werthein represented Argentina at Leo XIV’s inauguration, while Milei stayed in Buenos Aires for local elections.

The meeting covered Argentina’s economic and social programs, global peace efforts, and strengthening Argentina-Vatican ties.

Werthein invited Leo XIV to visit the South American country, though no dates were set. Discussions also addressed ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as poverty reduction efforts.

“The Pope will receive President Milei. We are coordinating the logistical details, but he will receive him in the coming weeks”, said Werthein from Rome. “We found the Pope to be perfectly aware of the whole process in Argentina. He was very well informed”, highlighted Werthein.

“Thank you very much, Pope Leo XIV, for receiving me so warmly. It was an honor to share this meeting and talk about the challenges of our time, the possible paths towards peace, understanding, and the strengthening of the relationship between Argentina and the Vatican,” he added on social media.

According to Buenos Aires media, Milei might visit the Spanish-speaking pontiff in June, en route to Israel for a trip he had already had to reschedule.