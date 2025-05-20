Netanyahu will not yield to pressure from UK, Canada, and France

The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Netanyahu told Starmer, Macron, and Carney

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Ministers Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom and Mike Carney of Canada said in a joint statement Monday that Israel's military actions in Gaza were “egregious,” warning Tel Aviv of possible consequences in the form of “concrete steps.” The three NATO powers wanted the offensive to be halted and humanitarian aid restrictions to be eased.

“The Israeli government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law,” the British government said in the statement. “We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank. We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions,” it went on.

Despite Israel's announcement that it would allow a basic amount of aid into Gaza, humanitarian officials argue the response is insufficient, with extreme hunger and insecurity persisting.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged international pressure but defended Israel’s actions, stating that the war will continue until Hamas is defeated. His government has allowed five UN trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including baby food, into Gaza after 11 weeks of blockade. The UN welcomed the move but said it was vastly insufficient for 2.1 million Palestinians in the region.

Netanyahu explained that his decision to allow limited food deliveries came after pressure from US Senate allies, stressing that Israel must avoid famine for practical and diplomatic reasons. He insisted that aid would continue only until Israeli military and private companies established distribution hubs under a US-backed plan rejected by the UN.

He also urged the Western leaders to pressure Hamas to release the hostages, arguing that their demands reward the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, which killed 1,200 and abducted over 250.

“By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa, and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities,” Netanyahu noted. He insisted the war could end if Hamas disarms, releases hostages, exiles its leaders, and Gaza is demilitarized, emphasizing Israel's resolve to achieve “total victory” in a “war of civilization over barbarism.”

“The war began on October 7 when Palestinian terrorists stormed our borders, murdered 1,200 innocent people, and abducted over 250 more to the dungeons of Gaza. Israel accepts President Trump's vision and urges all European leaders to do the same,” Netanyahu also wrote. “The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled, and Gaza is demilitarized. No nation can be expected to accept anything less, and Israel certainly won't.”

Meanwhile, Israel ordered the evacuation of Khan Younis and its eastern suburbs, warning of an impending “unprecedented attack” in the area.