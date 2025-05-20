Other countries stop buying chicken meat from Brazil

Mexico, Chile, and Uruguay have joined China, the European Union, and Argentina in temporarily suspending chicken imports from Brazil due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) detected on a commercial farm in Montenegro, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s third-largest chicken-producing state.

The outbreak prompted Brazil to activate an emergency protocol, including farm inspections within a 10-kilometer radius and a 60-day animal health emergency. The affected markets represent 26% of Brazil’s 2024 poultry exports, valued at US$ 2.2 billion, with China (10.5%), the EU (7%), Mexico (5%), Chile (3%), Argentina (0.3%), and Uruguay (0.2%) being key importers.

Countries like Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines limited their purchase restrictions to Montenegro or Rio Grande do Sul, following regionalization principles. Brazilian authorities insisted that chicken and egg consumption was safe, as the virus does not spread through ingestion. The restrictions challenge Brazil’s poultry sector, particularly in Rio Grande do Sul, which accounts for 15% of national production.

Uruguay's suspension aims to prevent the disease’s entry, with authorities reinforcing biosecurity measures like anti-bird nets and vaccinations for poultry workers to curb potential spread.

“What was taken is a preventive and momentary suspension, it is temporary, until the reality of the problem in Brazil is known,” explained Virginia Russi from the Uruguayan Agriculture and Livestock Ministry. “Afterwards, there are probably tools to solve the problem and free the market so that there are no repercussions,” she added.

The official admitted the outbreak could have taken place in her country: “It could have happened in Uruguay, this is an area of wild birds that have the disease and can transmit it to other susceptible birds,” she stressed.

A meeting was held Monday between poultry producers and local authorities to review biosecurity measures and avoid the spread of the virus. The meeting was also attended by Health Ministry officials, who insisted on the importance of vaccinating people who work in contact with birds against seasonal flu.

“It is to see how we can coordinate so that all the people who work with birds can be vaccinated against seasonal flu and thus avoid other complications in the future,” Russi said.